Keebeck Alpha LP Has $138,000 Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 786,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 532,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 455,803 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

