Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $212,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tenable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,437 shares of company stock worth $3,477,470. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

