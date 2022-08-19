Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $98,000 in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

