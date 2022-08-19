Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $200,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

