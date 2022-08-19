Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,669,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

