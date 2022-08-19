Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 24,125 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in GoPro by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,619 shares of company stock worth $212,337. 17.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

