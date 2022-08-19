Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 42,153 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gannett

In related news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gannett Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of GCI opened at $2.26 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

