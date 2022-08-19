Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $207,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total value of $15,541,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,277,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total value of $15,541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,277,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,752 shares of company stock worth $58,194,671. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,358.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,304.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.