Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
