Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFFB. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

