Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $11.30 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

