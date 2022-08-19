Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 84,734 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

