Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,680 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 385,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 115,884 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

KGC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

