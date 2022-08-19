Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.90 ($15.20) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.10) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KCO opened at €9.29 ($9.47) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($13.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.55 and a 200 day moving average of €10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $926.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.54.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

