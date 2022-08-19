Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.