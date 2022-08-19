Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

