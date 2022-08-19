KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 201,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.54 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.27.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Equities analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

