Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -416.67. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2,127.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
