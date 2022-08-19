Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -416.67. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2,127.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

