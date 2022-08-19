Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

KYMR opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

