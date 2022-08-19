Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $250.42 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $255.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

