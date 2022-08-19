Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $188.18.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

