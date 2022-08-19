Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

