Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $31,968.52 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71.

On Friday, July 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $24,267.82.

LNTH stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 191.95 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $85.26.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

