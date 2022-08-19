Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.39. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of LPI opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

