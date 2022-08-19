Lassonde Industries Inc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

About Lassonde Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

