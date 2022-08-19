Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.45.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$42.61 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.03.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.48%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.