Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

