Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.09.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

