Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,699 shares of company stock worth $74,137. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

About Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

