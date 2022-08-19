Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $23,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $264,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

