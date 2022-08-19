Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 68,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,522,433 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $30.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
