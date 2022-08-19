Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 68,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,522,433 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $30.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

