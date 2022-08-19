Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.