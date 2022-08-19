LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.12

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 97.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

