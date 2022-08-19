Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.81

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$123.81 and last traded at C$123.45, with a volume of 65376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,520. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,673 in the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

