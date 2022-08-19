Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Shares of LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.42. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

