Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

NYSE:LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

