Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$10.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.43.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.57 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9212534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,478,400 shares of company stock worth $14,882,452.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

