LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

