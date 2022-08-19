LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

