Mac Armstrong Sells 12,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $939,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,534,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80.

Palomar Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $78.85 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $16,239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $15,929,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

