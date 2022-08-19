MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 3,394 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.