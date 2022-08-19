MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 3,394 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
