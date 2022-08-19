Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,016,642 shares.The stock last traded at $63.01 and had previously closed at $64.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,995,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

