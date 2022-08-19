MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,049 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $917,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

