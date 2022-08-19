MAI Capital Management Has $389,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

