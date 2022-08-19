MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,933 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

