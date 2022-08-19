MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.