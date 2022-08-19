MAI Capital Management Sells 158 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VMW opened at $122.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.