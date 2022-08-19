Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.27.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
