Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of MTEX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

