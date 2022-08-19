Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$27.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

TSE MFC opened at C$24.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.50. The stock has a market cap of C$46.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

In related news, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,648,852.48. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,482.30.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

