Maple Rock Capital Partners In Purchases 50,000 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,676,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.

Shares of GRPN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

