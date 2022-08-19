Marathon Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 37,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 12,519 call options.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

